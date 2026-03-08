Donald Stitzel

Stitzel, Donald



Donald Lee Stitzel, 83, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on February 3, 2026, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on December 6, 1942, Donald lived a life marked by quiet strength, kindness, and devotion to those he loved. He was graduate of Reily High School's class of 1960. Donald served his country in the Army from 1964-1966. He had a remarkable 40 year career with General Electric, where he was known for his dedication, reliability, and easygoing demeanor. Donald found joy in simple pleasures. He enjoyed tending his farm, traveling abroad with his family, and was an avid supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals. Above all, he was a family man, whose gentle humor and willingness to help anyone who needed it was a comfort. He is survived by his sons Matt (Angie) and Marc (Jenna), who will carry forward his legacy of faith, perseverance, and compassion. He is also survived by his three granddaughters Gracelyn, Peyton, & Ana as well as his loving sister Pam Huxel. A memorial service to honor Donald's life will be held at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH on March 13, 2026, at noon, with a reception to follow at the church. He will be laid to rest next to his parents at the Millville Cemetery at a later date.



