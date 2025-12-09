Donald Severs

Severs, Donald Fremont



Donald Fremont Severs, 90, of New Carlisle, passed away on December 5, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born on May 2, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Robert C. and Helen E. Severs. Don was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Ohio Edison Co. in 1993. Don volunteered for 11 years at Mercy Medical Center and was a member of the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, first wife of 30 years, Estel Faye (Niswonger) Severs, wife of 30 years, Mary K. (Skillings) Severs, and brother Carl (Martha) Severs. He is survived by his son, Steve Severs; daughters, Diana L. Severs, Rita (Craig) Flitcraft, Judy Troyer, Peggy (Gary) Summers of Canton; nine grandchildren, Rob (Lauren) Severs, Adam Severs, Edwin Hudgel, Jacob (Jill) Hudgel, and Jonathan Hudgel, Jennifer (Dan) Conrad, Kevin (Ashley) Troyer, Emily (Zach) Smith and Erik (Virginia) Summers and 22 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sister in law, Nancy (Jim) Houseman. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, on Tuesday, December 9th, from 10am-12pm, with the funeral to honor Don beginning at 12pm. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery, North Hampton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com. Donations may be made to Capital City Hospice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com