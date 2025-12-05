Donald Reichert

Reichert, Donald Martin



age 95 of Dayton, passed away November 29, 2025. He was born May 26, 1930 in Akron, OH. After serving two years in the Army he attended Ohio Northern University and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. This was where he met his wife Kay of 69 years. In 1954 he graduated pharmacy school. After Don retired he joined in the family business at Kokopelli Gift House in Vandalia, OH. He is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Donnie and Lisa Thomas; grandchildren, Cassy, Ronald, Bridget, and Jacalyn; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard age 93. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie November 29, 1974. Don and Kay were longtime members of Fairview United Methodist Church in Dayton and later transferred to Concord Methodist Church in Englewood, OH. Don is loved and missed by many. Funeral services will be 1pm Monday, December 8, 2025 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



