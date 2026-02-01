Donald Friessen II

Friessen II, Donald Frederick



Donald Frederick Friessen II, 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Don was born on February 14, 1946, in Boise, Idaho, the son of the late Donald F. and Faith M. (Gilliam) Friessen. He proudly served his country in the United States Air National Guard, a commitment that reflected his deep sense of duty and service. Don spent his life working hard and building something lasting. Alongside his father, he owned and operated F&F Auto Service, a family business he continued to run for 35 years. Known for his work ethic, honesty, and willingness to help anyone who walked through the door, Don earned the respect of customers and friends alike. Outside of work, Don found his greatest joy on the open road. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who traveled more than 60,000 miles with his beloved wife, Linda, most of them spent riding their Gold Wing. Together, they were proud members of the Gold Wing Road Rider's Association (GWRRA) Chapter S2, and attended numerous Gold Wing rallies, forming friendships and memories that spanned many miles and many years. Above all else, Don was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Hickman) Friessen; his children, Heather (Scott) Kaufman, Heath (Staci) Friessen, and Donnie (Collette) Friessen; grandchildren, Jessica Sigler (Robbie) Cooper, Noah (Sara) Kaufman, Sophia, Lily, and Emmy Friessen, and Warren and Allison Friessen; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Alex, Mackenzie, and Lawrence. He is also survived by his sisters, Theresa Bell and Francie Callahan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, "Lovie." Don was also preceded in death by his grandson, Matt Sigler, and his infant sister, Rosemary. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 2, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips Street, Yellow Springs. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to Hustead Township Fire/EMS or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Don will be remembered for his steady presence, his love of the road, and the deep devotion he showed to his family throughout his life. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





