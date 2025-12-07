Donald Berry

Berry, Donald A.



Berry, Donald A., 98, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Donald was born May 5, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James E. and Vera (Garlough) Berry. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II. He was the co-owner of the Three Gables Restaurant in Springfield and was also a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include two stepchildren, Robert (Linda) Ware and Darlyne (Terry) Holzworth; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two siblings, Nancy Farish and Martha Strome; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy, in 2024; and four siblings, Thomas, James, William and Lois. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



