Donald Banks

Banks, Donald Lynn



Donald Lynn Banks, age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5, 2026. He was born on July 30, 1955, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Elbert "Buck" Banks, and Aliene Lee Banks. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Elbert "Bucky" (Carol Sue) Banks Jr., and brother-in-law, David Coffey. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Cindy Janeway Banks; his daughters, Katie Banks, and Sally (David) Banks-Guffey; his son, Andy (Holly) Banks; his cherished grandson, Avery Banks; his sister, Carol Coffey; his brother, Gary (Connie) Banks; as well as many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him greatly. A visitation will be held on February 16, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home Franklin, 1357 East 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the same location. In accordance with Don's wishes, cremation will take place following the service, with no burial.



