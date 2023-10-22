Donahue, Eileen

Donahue (Imfeld), Eileen Cecelia



a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2023, in Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10:00 am. Prior to the service, friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the Visitation at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E Stroop Rd) on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 6:00 pm. Following the funeral service, Eileen will be laid to rest in a burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, located at 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409, on October 28, 2023. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com