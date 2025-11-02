Dona Whitaker

Whitaker, Dona L.



Dona L. Whitaker age 88 of Enon passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Dayspring Skilled Nursing. She was born the daughter of John W. & Thelma (Schoenberger) Carter on April 22, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Billy Carter; sisters Betty Harmon & Joyce Mowry. She is survived by her loving husband Howard R. Whitaker of 70 years; son Howard R. Jr. (Diana) Whitaker of New Carlisle; daughters Vicki (Michael) Carpenter of Donnelsville & Cindy (Gary) Davis of Springfield; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews & friends. She was a longtime member of Springfield Church of Christ where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to the Smokey Mountains. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening & spending time with her family. The Christmas season was her favorite time of year, her grandchildren will fondly remember putting up the Christmas Tree with her every year during the weekend after Thanksgiving. Dona was a loving wife. Mother, grandmother & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 from 11AM -12PM at Springfield Church of Christ 1620 Buck Creek Ln. Springfield, Ohio 45502 where a funeral will be held at 12PM with Minister Bill Warax officiating. Interment to follow at Royal Oak Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio.





