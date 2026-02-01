Berry, Don



Don Berry, age 89, of West Carrollton, OH went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 24, 2026. He was born on June 21, 1936, in Lee County, VA to the late Lottie and Verlin Berry. Don retired from General Motors and went on to own several businesses. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds. Don loved helping others no matter the time of day and loved his family, friends, and his church family. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church West Carrollton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Carol Berry; daughter, Jane Carol Smith; sisters, Imogene (James) Owens and Azilee (Paul) Davis; and a sister-in-law, Nita Carr Berry. Don is survived by his grandson, Tyler Smith; and brother, Marson (Carol) Berry; nieces, Lisa Davis, Kim Visage, Monica McKenzie; nephews, Gary Owens, Ken Owens, and Neal Berry; stepdaughters, Debbie (Bob) McAfee, Vickie (Tim) Blair; stepson, Rod Biser; step-grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Fourman, Amanda (Jason) Brewer, Kelly McAfee; step-great-grandchildren, Cody Fourman, Austin Fourman, Laney (Corey Quinn) Fourman, Reagan Brewer, Olivia Wollenhaupt, Lyla Brewer, Wilson Brewer; step-great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Quinn; and special friends, Dan Jacobson, John Czizma, Wally and Don Lee, Eric Teague, and Mike Geist. Donations in Don's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thursday, February 5, 2026, at First Baptist Church West Carrollton, 705 S. Elm St. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM Thursday at the church with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Final resting place at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Berry family.



