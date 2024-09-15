Domsitz, Thomas Anthony



Thomas Anthony Domsitz, age 71, of Kihei, Hawaii, formerly of Trotwood, Ohio passed away on July 14, 2024, in the Philippines. Born August 29, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio to Edward P. and Joyce J. Domsitz. Tom graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School in 1970. From a very young age he was dedicated to regular exercise and weightlifting, at one point successfully venturing into the world of bodybuilding. He traveled the world making friends wherever he went. He especially loved traveling throughout Asia. Most recently, he spent the past several years living in the Philippines. Tom left everyone he met marveled at the incredibly adventurous life he led. Besides world traveling, Tom owned Grill's Tavern in Stringtown, Ohio for 36 years. He also ran several other successful businesses including an import clothing line called Maui Tom's. A voracious reader, he collected tens of thousands of books, even opening his own bookstore where locals bought and traded books.



Tom is survived by his daughters, Nikki Domsitz of Kihei, HI; Katrina Henrickson (Anthony), of Allegan, MI. Grandchildren: Agenda Lyn Domsitz, of Brookville, Ares Henrickson, Trend Henrickson of Allegan, MI. Brothers and Sisters: Edward J. Domsitz of Phillipsburg; Craig (Dorothy) Domsitz of Houghton Lake, MI, Joni Domsitz of Brookville; Christina Domsitz-Singer of Brookville; Todd (Karen) Domsitz of Brookville; Joseph (Monique) Domsitz of Sevierville, TN; Janice Domsitz of Kettering. Former wife, Vickie Domsitz of Brookville; and Awesome of the Philippines, and many friends and relatives too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Domsitz and Joyce J. Domsitz; and brother-in-law, James Singer.



Family and friends will gather Saturday afternoon, October 19, at Grill's Tavern in Stringtown for a celebration of Tom's life, after a brief ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, in Dayton.



