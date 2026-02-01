Dominick Dennis

Dennis, Dominick L.



Dennis, Dominick L. passed away peacefully on January 27, 2026, at the age of 87. He was born on November 28, 1938, to Sabino and Erdeane Dennis, who preceded him in death. Dominick was the beloved husband of Patricia (Burns) Dennis. They shared 50 wonderful years of marriage after marrying on June 7, 1975 - a partnership built on love, laughter, and devotion. He was a proud father to two sons, Damien (Lindsey) Dennis and Rocky (Kristina) Dennis, and a devoted grandfather to Tyse, Ella, Bria, and Mila, who brought him endless joy. Dominick never missed an opportunity to be there for his family, whether it was a sporting event, birthday, or school function. Showing up for the people he loved was simply who he was. For 42 years, Dominick faithfully served his community as a letter carrier. He took great pride in his work and in the people along his route who became friends over the years. He was a standing member at the Elks Lodge #51. Dominick never met a stranger and always had a joke ready. His humor, warmth, and easy way with people made him unforgettable to everyone who crossed his path. He is also survived by his sister, Deanna (Roger) Bennett, and his cousin Nick Dennis, who grew up alongside him and remained close throughout his life. Dominick will be remembered for his deep love of family, his dedication to his work, and the laughter he brought into every room. His legacy lives on through the family he cherished so deeply. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com