Doloris Oberst

Oberst, Doloris Joanne



Doloris Joanne Oberst, born on August 18, 1935, in Cooperstown, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at her home in Centerville, Ohio, on October 25, 2025, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of her first husband, Ed Brannen, and together they raised two sons, Jeff and Jay. A devoted registered nurse, Doloris dedicated many years of her life to serving in the cardiac intensive care unit at Kettering Memorial Hospital, where her compassion and expertise touched the lives of countless patients and their families. Though Ed and Jay preceded her in death, Doloris's heart was forever full of their memory and love. Doloris cherished her time spent with family, forming a lasting bond with her son, Jeffery (Rochelle) Brannen, and reveling in the joys of being a grandmother to Kelsey (Andy) Ludemann and Payton (Jessica) Brannen. Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her immense joy, and she often traveled to see them, strengthening family ties and creating treasured memories. Later in life, Doloris found love and companionship again with her husband, Clete Oberst. Together, they had a passion for sports and were avid supporters of the University of Dayton basketball team, where they were proud season ticketholders. Through their marriage, Doloris gained three stepdaughters, four stepsons, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a shining light in all their lives, and they love her and will miss her very much. Additionally, Doloris enjoyed watching Cincinnati Reds baseball and Cincinnati Bengals football, demonstrating her unwavering enthusiasm for her favorite teams. A devoted member of her church, her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she greatly valued her church family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Doloris is preceded in death by her beloved son, Jay Brannen; her first husband, Edward Brannen; and her second husband, Clete Oberst. While she leaves behind deep sorrow, her legacy of love, care, and commitment will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her memory will remain alive in the hearts of her family and friends, who will carry forward the values she instilled in them throughout her remarkable life. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 1 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (1639 E. Lytle Five-Points Rd., Centerville, OH 45458). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



