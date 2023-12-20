Dolbeer, Donald

Dolbeer (Richard), Donald "Dick"



Richard Donald "Dick" Dolbeer, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Naples, Florida. Dick was born on February 15, 1934, in Clark County to the late Donald and Sue (Fultz) Dolbeer. He served in the U.S Army. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Donna Cole Dolbeer, daughters Cheryl Sue Koelsch, Julie Dolbeer (Chris) Clevenger, Cathleen (Greg) Lawson and son Chad (Ellen) Hennon. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren: Jordan, Olivia, Ansley Clevenger and Augusta, Scarlet, Wesley Koelsch, and leaves behind several nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Kay Dailey and stepfather, John Sullivan. Dick graduated from Wittenberg University and was a dedicated businessman who owned and operated Dolbeer's Cleaners for many years, where he passionately cared for his clients' dry-cleaning needs. He was known for his commitment to excellence and service in his profession. In addition to his successful business career, Dick was actively involved in his community. He was a proud member of the Springfield Rotary Club, where he contributed to various initiatives that benefited the city. Throughout his life, Dick displayed strong leadership qualities by serving as Past President of several organizations, including the Springfield Jaycees, Springfield Polo Club, and Ohio Dry Cleaners Association. He was a long-time member of the Springfield Country Club. His dedication extended to fraternal organizations as well, serving as a member of the St. Andrews Lodge, York Rite, Shawnee Chapter and as Past President of the Shrine Club. Some of Dick's fondest memories were made in Northern Michigan on Mullett Lake with his family and friends. Dick "The Mullett Man" legacy will continue for many generations to come. Dick Dolbeer will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his profession, his community, and his family. He leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment that will continue to inspire those who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 20th, from 4:00-6:00 PM at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Thursday, December 21st, at 10:00 AM in Covenant Presbyterian Church. Burial will immediately follow at Enon Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception in his honor will take place at The Springfield Country Club, starting at 12:00PM. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com





