Dohner, Suzanne Bland



DOHNER, Suzanne (Bland), age 95, of Centerville, OH passed away on March 4, 2023. Suzanne was born on January 24, 1928 in Piqua, OH.



She graduated from Fairview High School and attended Miami University, where she met and married Norman Dohner. Suzanne was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed friends and family, traveling, and all types of fiction.



Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Florence (King) Bland, and her husband Norman. She is survived by her loving son Robert, daughter Linda Stephens, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.



The family will hold private services. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

