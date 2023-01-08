DOGGETT, Gilbert R.



92, of New Carlisle passed away on January 6, 2023. He was born in Reform, Alabama, on September 27, 1930, to the late Lawrence & Vada Mae Doggett. Gilbert was a veteran of the United States Navy and later went on to civil service working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Gilbert was a member of the Shriners and spent many hours volunteering by transporting children to Shriners Children's Hospitals & was an active member of Honey Creek Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed flying, fishing, woodworking, golfing & traveling. Most of all Gilbert enjoyed spending time with his family especially the children and grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Mildred Doggett; children Don (Tammi) Doggett, Steve (Cathy) Doggett & Glenda (Jim) Ward; ten grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son Richard Doggett, siblings, Mary Gibson, Jimmy Doggett & Jerry Doggett. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11am to 12-noon with the service to follow at noon. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.



