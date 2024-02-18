Dodson, Owen M.



Owen M. Dodson, infant son of Scott Dodson and Alicia Heiser, passed away on February 14, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 28, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH and resided in Miamisburg. He is survived by his beloved parents, Scott and Alicia; maternal grandparents, Tonia Cornett and Matt Heiser; paternal grandparents, Mike and Karen Dodson; aunt, Adri (Cody) McCoy; uncle, Jaryd Dodson and numerous extended family and dear friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). To share a memory of Owen or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



