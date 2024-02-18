Dodds, Betty M.



Betty Marie (Womacks) Dodds, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 28,1928 in Dayton, Ohio, the oldest of eight children born to Dorothy (Koogler) and Ollie Marvin Womacks. Betty



graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1947 and was the Secretary for the Plattsburg Alumni Association for many years. After graduation, she worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company where she met and married the love of her life, Elmo Dodds. She and Elmo were married for 53 years until his passing in July, 2001.



After raising her three children, Betty worked with AAA, the BMV, and the Ohio Masonic Home as Director of Volunteers. Betty and Elmo started Dodds Tours in 1990 and enjoyed many exciting coach tours across the United States including Alaska and into Canada.



Betty was a current member of Trinity Missionary Church and previously a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she was organist for 60 years. She was an active 76-year member of Home City Chapter #258 OES and was Grand Organist for the Grand Chapter of Ohio, OES in 1981.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Becky, and sons; Dewaine (Kris), and J (Cheryl Reis); Grandchildren, Kisha (Ronnie) Pyles, Joshua (Dee Foster), Nathan (Christy), Jonathan (Britney); great-grandchildren, Tommy Camp (Cassondra Noel), Corey (Madison), Cassie, Kiley, Anna, Christopher, Chy'Lin Hayes, Blake, Hunter, and Madison, Tyler (Jessica) Lytle; and great-great grandchildren, Alexis Camp, Quinton Smith, Kayden Smith, Kamrin Smith, Alaiyah Crumble, Tesla Lytle, and Nirvana Lytle . She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson, Christopher Ketring Dodds. Betty is also survived by her six sisters and one brother; Reba French, Patricia Hall, Bonnie Baker, Marvine (Ron) Patrick, Sheila (John) Harker, Debbie (Dennis) Zlatkin, and Bill (Kay) Womacks, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation for family and friends will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 3-7 p.m. with Eastern Star services at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 21st at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Hundley officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Trinity Missionary Church, or to their favorite Charity. The family would like to thank Dr. Ahern, the Hospice nurses and the staff at SRMC for their kind and compassionate care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





