Dobre, Marian

Dobre (Walsh), Marian Louise



Marian Louise Dobre, 75, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1949 in Springfield, the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (Shearsmith) Walsh. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and Elderly United. She enjoyed reading books, watching movies, and playing cards. She had been employed as a Nurses Aide at several nursing homes. Survivors include two sisters, Margie Elliott and Bonnie Ruf, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Corbett, Gene, Raymond, and Leonard Walsh; sisters, Mildred McDaniel, Anna Sewell, Rita Wildermuth, and Ellen Marie Walsh; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 5-7 pm in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared with Marian's family by visiting www.jkzfh.com.



