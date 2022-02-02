Hamburger icon
DOBIE, DOROTHY

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DOBIE, Dorothy Mae

85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1936, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy C. and Aubrey M.

(Johnson) Elliott. Dorothy is preceded in death by her

husband, Frank "Sonny" Dobie; an infant daughter,

Diane Deon Dobie; and

siblings, Margaret E., Ethel B., Robert I., Carl V., Roger L.,

William C., Mary A., and Betty L. Dorothy retired from Tech II. Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8350 W. National Rd. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com


