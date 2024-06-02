Dixon, Steven T.



Steven T. Dixon, of Fairfield Township, passed away on May 28, 2024 at age 71. He was born on June 11, 1952 in Hamilton to the late James Edward and Eunice Marie (Paxton) Dixon. Steve married Kathy Nichting on March 1, 1972 and they were blessed with two sons, Tim (Heather) and Andy. Continued blessings came with the addition of his three "Grandgirls", Allison Elizabeth Dixon, Morgan Taylor Dixon and Elliana "LE" Renee Dixon. Steve joined his dad and mom in the operation of Hillandale Health Care beginning in 1972, which later expanded to include Birchwood Care Center and Chesterwood Village. For over 30 years, residents and families alike recognized Steve's compassion for the seniors of our community to which he maintained friendships for many years. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Dixon. He leaves three siblings, Donald Dixon, Pamela Martinkovic and Gregory Dixon. At the request of Steve, no visitation/services will be held. At the request of his wife, Kathy, memorials should be made to Mercy Hospital Fairfield and/or OHC (Oncology Hematology Care.) Condolences may be expressed at browndawsonflick.com.



