DIXON, Bonnie Lou



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, August 1, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

