DIXON, Barbara Jean



"MOM"



85, of Springfield, passed away January 28, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born May 18, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Fred and



Alberta (Sherrick) Wise. Mrs. Dixon enjoyed cooking and family dinners. She was also



involved in organizing many



reunions for foster families. Her favorite country singers were Gene and Donny Bowshier. Survivors include seven



children, John (Theresa) Souders, Debbie Souders, Jerry



Souders, Tammy Matthews, Darlene (Corey) Funderburg, Bobbi (Josh) Cline and Wade (Kristy) Dixon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Chris) Royce and Mary Sherrick and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward Dixon in 2018; children, Dale Souders Jr., Reva Blevins, Ronald Souders and Jason Matthews; numerous brothers and sisters and her parents. Visitation will



be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday in the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Chaplain Todd Anderson officiating.



Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

