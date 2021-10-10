DIXON, ALBERT

DIXON, Jr., Albert R. "Al"



Albert R. Dixon Jr., "Al",



died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 77, while recuperating from a short illness.



Al was preceded in death by his mother, Jesse Riffe Dixon, his father, Albert Sr., of Cincinnati and nephews Jeffrey Love and Craig Love, his aunt and uncle, Viola and Curtis Lloyd, of Dayton.



Al is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce Jackson Dixon, his sons and their spouses, Mark F. Turner (Helena Hansen, M.D.) of Los Angeles and



Albert R. Dixon III (Cassandra) of San Francisco, granddaughter Kirin H. Turner at Spelman, grandsons Ananda J. Turner at Hampton, Albert IV and Aiden C. Dixon of San Francisco; his sister Gloria Dixon Gates, nephew Michael Love and first cousin Linda Lloyd, all of Dayton; brother-in-law Robert L. Jackson, M.D. (Debbie) of Stockton, CA, nephews Ryan L. Jackson of San Mateo and Ian R. Jackson of Stockton; stepbrothers



Amani and David Fowler (Cassandra and David Jr.) of Cincinnati and stepsister Marguerite Hinton (C.A.) and nephew Alex Hinton of Oakland, CA.



Al was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 21, 1943, to Albert R. Dixon, Sr. and Jesse Riffe Dixon, the second child of this union. Al's parents were both graduates of Wilberforce University. After graduation, his father moved the family to Lincoln Heights, where Albert Sr. taught business courses at Lockland Wayne High School for several years; there Al attended primary grades at St. Simon Episcopal School until the family moved to the Cincinnati Evanston neighborhood where he finished his primary education and matriculated at Walnut Hills High School graduating with honors in 1961. Al was always so proud of having attended Walnut Hills from the 7th- 12th grades and would boast that "his High School was one of the top ten high schools in the country". When attending his 50th reunion his comment was "Walnut Hills was unique to busing – it bussed white kids to MY neighborhood school while I walked."



While at Walnut Hills he saw that there were no fraternities or sororities for students of color, so he founded a fraternity, organized it and recruited classmates to join.



Al graduated in 1965 from Case Institute of Technology with a degree in Physics and with the coveted Woodrow Wilson Fellowship for graduate studies in Physics. While Al was at Case, he pledged and was inducted into Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Pi Chapter in the fall of 1962. Al continued his leadership role throughout the balance of his tenure at Case, his networking and guidance were key to a vibrant Pi Chapter. Al's roommate at Case and Alpha brother said of him "Al was the big brother who never lost sight of the true meaning of "First of All, Servants of All. . ." Even after graduation, his relationship with Pi Chapter never waned. Later in life Al was inducted into the Sigma Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.



Al had a distinguished career in corporate tech at IBM, Apple Computer, Lexis-Nexis and more and in 2013 retiring as the Director of the Small Business Community Development Center in San Francisco.



Al was also an avid golfer throughout his life. As a 12-year-old, his Uncle Lloyd taught him to play golf and enrolled him in the junior golf program in Ohio. Al played in tournaments all over Ohio; he played on the golf team at Walnut Hills, he played golf at Case. During COVID Christmas, 2020, his gift to his 6-year-old grandson, Albert IV was a "cut down" set of clubs that he had customized just for him.



He had promised to take him out to the driving range when he recovered. Al was loved by many friends and colleagues – he put his family first, adored his sons and grandchildren and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Dayton Foundation.

