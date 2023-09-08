Ditmer, Doris J



Doris J. Ditmer, age 90 of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Randall Residence, Tipp City, OH. Doris was born May 25, 1933 to parents Lester L. and Esther E. Hall (deceased). Her career as an elementary school teacher in West Milton spanned 30 years. She loved crafts and traveling with her husband of 56 years, Lowell R. Ditmer (deceased). Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents Lester and Esther, brother Donald L. Hall (Wanda), and son Ronald D. Ditmer of Dothan, AL. She is survived by son Gary L. Ditmer (Jackie) of Alpharetta, GA; Grandson Michael L. Ditmer of Dayton, OH; Granddaughter DeAnna Payne (D'Wayne) of Dothan, AL; five great grandchildren; and special friends Michael and Judy Rice. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Unity Cemetery, Laura. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online memories of Doris may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



