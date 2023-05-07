Dinwiddie, Martha

Dinwiddie (Cooper), Martha Anne



Martha passed away peacefully at home, on the early hours of Sunday, 26 February 2023, while under the watch of daughter Brenda and granddaughter Megan. Martha was the bond of the family unity, and she is remembered by family and friends for her refined and gracious personality.



Martha is survived by her daughter Brenda Dinwiddie (husband Lou), her granddaughters Megan McDaniel (husband Jay) and Catherine Roddy, her sister Nancy Cooper, her two grandsons Erett Hinton (wife Kristin) and Zachary Robinson, and her two great grandsons Cameron and Brody



A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Interment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45414.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Dinwiddie family.

