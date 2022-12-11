DINNEN, Elizabeth



"Betty"



84, of Springfield, OH, passed away on December 1, 2022. She was born Feb. 19, 1938, in St Johns, Newfoundland, the daughter of Walter and Anne (Kavanagh) Smith. She is preceded in death by both parents, her husband of 32 years, Maurice, a sister Dorothy (Doll) and brother Robert (Bobby). She is survived by sisters, Patsy, Linda (Sam), Carol (Dan), and Bessie, all still residing in Newfoundland. Surviving children include: Lindy (Greg) Bradley, Celina (Jeff) Copeland, Danielle (Jim) Dillon, James (Holly) Walters; grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Bradley, Andrea Flores, Chelsea (Orlando) Martinez, Emily (Sebastian) Garcia Copeland, Isaac Copeland, Jacob (Hattie) Dillon, Haley (Justin) Miles Dillon, J.D. Boles, Ray (Jassmin) Walters and Chris Dickenson; great-grandchildren; Julian, Isabel, Nataly, Gabriella, Elijah, Carter.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022, from 12 pm to 1 pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens immediately following.



