Dinicola, Brian Louis



Brian Louis Dinicola, age 51 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Cypress Pointe in Englewood. Life presented some trials and tribulations along with many accomplishments and joys. He was born on November 23, 1973 in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his father Louis A. Dinicola. Brian graduated from Brookville High School and worked part time at McMakens IGA for over 30 years and for the Montgomery County Records Dept., for 21 years. Over the course of many years Brian played soccer, basketball, and volleyball. He was very active in events sponsored by the Miami Valley Down Syndrome organization such as bowling, dances and movies. To all the people that contributed to Brian's successes  thank you! He is survived by his mother Alice (Vogel) Dinicola, his sister Diana Dinicola and husband Paul T. Carney, uncle Bill Vogel and wife Vanessa, aunts Patsy Thurin, Barbara Dinicola and Pam Cherubin. A private farewell will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon. Memorial contributions made be made in memory of Brian to the Brookville Area Handivan, Inc., 42 W. Westbrook Rd., P O Box 104, Brookville, Ohio 45309, or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 555 Valley St., Dayton, Ohio 45404, or to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, 8448 B. Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45414 www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com