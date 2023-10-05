Dillon, Joe Henry



Joe Henry "Uncle Duby" Dillon age 87 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023. Joe was born and married in Livingston, TN. After moving to Ohio, his marriage with Judi was blessed with two sons. Joe served in the Army National Guard. He retired from General Motors and was a member of the Trotwood Masonic Lodge #755. Joe loved time with his family and dogs, bargaining at rummage sales, and tending his gardens. Most of all, Joe was a master of debate and gifted with gab; he loved conversation as much as he loved his family. He is survived by his sons: Jeff (Karie) Dillon, Judd (Amy) Dillon, grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Makarah, great granddaughter: Everly, brother: Carl (Connie) Dillon, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Judith (Barnes) Dillon, parents: Joseph and Henrietta (Gunnels) Dillon, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



