DILLON, James Edward



James Edward Dillon, age 77, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2022. He was born on January 10, 1945, in Logan, West Virginia, to Herbert and Imal (Sturgell) Dillon. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings, Georgia Bowan, Redith Purtee, Delbert Dillon, and William Ray Dillon. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Sandra (Franks) Dillon of 23 years, son James Randall Dillon, daughter Donna (Dillon) Gooch, stepson Chris Hale and his wife Lorena; grandsons, Dillon and Matthew Gooch, granddaughter, Tia Ray: great-grandchildren, Hunter and Heidi Ray, brothers Watson Dillon and Jesse Dillon and his wife Dora Dillon. James was employed by Delphi for 44 years. In retirement, he drove a school bus for the Milton-Union School district for 14 years. James was a lifelong athlete and especially loved attending high school football games as well as watching The Ohio State football games. He will be remembered by his wife, family and friends for his character and kind and generous heart. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Memories may be shared online at www.hale-sarver.com.

