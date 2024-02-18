Dillon, Dora E. "Eileen"



DILLON, Dora E. "Eileen", age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Danbury Senior Living. Although she had a successful 30-year career as a secretary at WPAFB and as the Cafeteria Supervisor in the Huber Heights school system, it was her character and the way she lived her life that made her who she was. Throughout her long life she didn't know a stranger and she brought joy and light to everyone she met. She loved travelling, bowling, square dancing, gardening, bingo, and attending her grandchildren's school activities. Her travels with her husband took her across the globe and were reflected by the stories she told. Her bookshelves were filled with her travel souvenirs, knick-knacks, and pictures of family and friends. Above all, her greatest love was her family. Eileen was caring, loving and selfless. Her life and her light will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to have known her.



Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald L.; son & daughter-in-law, Doug & Paula Dillon of Vandalia; daughter & son-in-law, Pamela & Dave Ball of Fairborn; grandchildren, Stephanie (Donivan) Preston, Derek Dillon (Kelsey Fyffe), Erika (Gareth) Graver, Megan (Stephen) Payne, David Ball; great-grandson, Damian Dillon; and many other relatives & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Private services with interment at Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights and Day City Hospice for their loving care. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Field of Hope at https://fieldofhope.life/ in her memory.



