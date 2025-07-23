DILLON (LONG), Barbara Ann



Dillon, Barbara A., 99, of Middletown, OH died Sunday, July 19, 2025, at Bickford of Middletown in Middletown OH. She was born in Middletown, OH on March 4, 1926 to Lawrence J. Long Sr. and Eppa (Miller) Long. Barbara graduated from Monroe High School in 1944 and from Miami University in 1948 with a degree in Education. She taught school at Lemon-Monroe High School and then started her family with her husband, Mr. James (Jim) P. Dillon. Barbara volunteered at Atrium Hospital for over 50 years, as a volunteer on the floors, Patient Services, and ended her years of service as part of the Hilltop Gift Shop team. She enjoyed playing contract and duplicate bridge with her husband, friends and clubs in the area. Alongside Jim, Barbara helped establish girls swimming in the area in the early 1960s. For 25 years she supported the swimming community year-round at the Middletown YMCA, Sunset Pool, and Middletown High School. Barbara was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown, Ohio, where she was a lifetime member of the Mary Deborah Circle. She volunteered at the church in many capacities over the decades. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Jim ("The Bear") Dillon; her daughter, Katherine (Kitty) Dillon-Day; her brother, Lawrence J. Long, Jr.; her sister, Lucy Dillon; and, all nine sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She is survived by three children of Middletown OH, James Patrick Dillon, Jr.; Ann (John) Hinkle, and Julie Dillon Kauffman; four grandchildren, Brian Dillon, Adam Dillon, Casey Hinkle, and Maggie (Stephen); and, two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Stevie. We would be remiss if we did not recognize Team Barbara, whose members shared joy, love and laughter with Barbara. Members include extended family, friends, neighbors, church family, Visiting Angels, Bickford of Middletown, and Hospice Care of Middletown. The memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 29 at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044, with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Following the service, the family will meet friends at Wildwood Country Club. It was Barbara's wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044; or, to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. www.herr-riggs.com



