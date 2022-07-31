DILL, Irene "Pie"



Irene Dill "Pie", 71 of Springfield, passed away July 25, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Jessie and Augusta (Ingram) Dill. Pie loved to play softball. She played on the Robinette's in Springfield and on the Road Runner's in Columbus. She had been employed by the City of Dayton. Survivors include sisters-in-law: Lula Dill, Alice Dill and Mary Ann Dill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Edward Dill, Richard Dill, Joseph Dill, Pete Dill, Ethel Swain and Jessie Mae Frambro. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A private celebration of Pie's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

