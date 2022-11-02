DIETRICH, James Edward "Jim"



James (Jim) Edward Dietrich, 73, passed away surrounded by family on October 23, 2022. He was born February 11, 1949, to Milton and Edna (Picklesimer) Dietrich in Ironton, Ohio. He was a graduate of the 1967 class of St. Joseph High School.



Jim served two years in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. In 1987, he and his family relocated to Huber Heights before settling in Urbana. A retiree of Navistar in Springfield, Jim loved spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending the winter seasons in Florida. But his best times were the 50 years he spent with his beloved wife, Helen Dietrich, whom he married on September 23, 1972.



Jim was a beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Helen Dietrich; four children, Jeannie (Gene) Hudock of Solon, OH, Katie (Kevin) Lycans of St. Paris; Bud (Cassie) Dietrich of Urbana, and Lena (Jay Tingley) Dietrich of Springfield; his grandchildren, Justin (Ashton) Hart, Erin (Aaron) Harris, Kelsey (Nate) Bowen, Alyssa Hubbard, Jesse Lycans, Emma (Colton) Rader, Mason Tingley, and Gavin and Eloise Dietrich; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents and his two brothers, Randy and Michael Dietrich.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com