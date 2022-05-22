springfield-news-sun logo
X

DICE, JERRY

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DICE, Jerry C.

Age 75, of Centerville, OH, passed away on May 17, 2022. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Thursday, May 26 at

Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10AM at David's Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324

Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top