Diane Scott

Scott, Diane



Diane F Scott, age 69, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the evening of March 7th, 2026.



Born on September 18, 1956, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Diane was a near-lifelong resident of Oakwood, Ohio and a second-generation lumberjack. She was a proud 1974 OHS graduate, frequently involved in planning her class reunions.



In the early years after high school, Diane worked in the trust department at Winter's National Bank till an opportunity at Delta Air Lines was too good to pass up. Working the airline business came naturally as her mother Dottie was a 20+ United employee. If you worked downtown in the 80's and 90's you may have seen Diane at the Delta ticket counter on the first floor of the Mead building.



It was in 1985 that Diane met her future husband Joe at a Kentucky Derby party hosted by a mutual friend and their relationship quickly grew. Joe worked down the street at the Dayton Daily News and they often had lunch on the steps at Courthouse Square and for serious dates it was dinner at the Pine Club where Joe proposed (Diane said yes instantly), and they were married on December 28, 1987.



Kids quickly followed with Ben in 1989, Molly in 91 and Michael in 94 as family became the center of Diane and Joe's lives. Diane dove in and was immersed in kids' activities be it the Concession chair for summer swim teams or the football team parent.



And if raising three young children weren't enough, Diane took on the challenge of nursing school at age 40, graduating from Sinclair College as an RN in 2002. Diane found her true calling in Hospice nursing working for 20+ years at Hospice of Dayton. For over two decades, Diane served as a compassionate voice for families and loved ones during their most difficult times and always delivered with the grace and kindness that defined her.



Diane and Joe absolutely loved retirement, it just happened to be much too short. South Haven, Michigan, Siesta Key, Florida and Hocking Hills were popular destinations, with a 2025 river cruise on the Rhone providing lasting memories.



Diane felt most happy in the moments with her grandchildren being their 'Nana' giving baths and reading bedtime stories; enjoying the sunshine and sand between her toes on the beach with her book, and happy-hours with her girlfriends enjoying a glass of rose or a crisp G&T at her kitchen table.



Diane leaves behind a legacy of unwavering love, unselfishness, and a community of family and friends who will forever miss her spirit.



A beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph Scott, her children: Benjamin (Emily) Scott, Molly (Ronald) Stump, and Michael (Annie Roth) Scott; grandchildren, Walker and Miller Scott and Andrew Stump. Sister, Kathleen (Scott) Workman. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mohan, and brother, J. Michael Faiella.



In remembrance of Diane, a visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday March 19, 2026, at the Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering.



Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 20, 2026, at 11:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St. with Father Len Wenke presiding.



Following Diane's wishes, her earthly remains will be cremated, and her remains to be buried at a later time at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, both organizations holding a special place in Diane's heart:



324 Wilmington Ave Dayton OH 45420



6797 N. High St Ste. 119 Worthington, OH 43085



Fond memories and expressions of sympathies may be made at www.routsong.com



View the obituary on Legacy.com