Di Giacinto, Joseph V.



Joseph V. Di Giacinto, age 90, of Street, MD, passed away on June 29, 2025. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Pietro and Mary Di Giacinto and the husband of the late Doris Ann (Zwiesler) Di Giacinto. A U.S. Army veteran, he retired as a Full Colonel in 1988. During his military career, he served in the Vietnam War with the Big Red One Infantry Division and receiving the Bronze Star. He later served as Deputy Director of Highways for Harford County.



He is survived by his sons Peter (Betsy), Joseph Jr. (Amy), and Thomas (Michelle); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Vincent, and sister Patricia Badalamenti.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 1-3 PM with a service at 3 PM at McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, MD. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. For condolences, visit mccomasfuneralhome.com.



