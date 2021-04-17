DEVER, Mary

DEVER (Carpenter),



Mary Cathryn



Mary Cathryn Carpenter Dever, 97, of Russells Point, quietly passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Green Hills Community Center, West Liberty. She had weathered several years of dementia.



Mary was born an only child in Huntsville, October 23, 1922, at home on a farm located on State Route 117 to Bill and Clarabel Carpenter.



Mary lived most of her life in Russells Point while working for Dayton Power and Light for 30 years. She was active in the



Order of Eastern Star, Lakeview Chapter, achieving Worthy Matron and serving as secretary and treasurer until the



chapter moved to Bellefontaine. She received her 50-year pin a few years ago. Her real love was her family and her church. As a young girl, she attended the second Church of God in Springfield, where she also met her husband, Floyd. She



enjoyed playing the piano for the Russells Point Church of God services. She loved music and especially gospel concerts.



She was active in Women of the Church of God, planning benefit events for missions. She was an exceptional decorator in events both for Eastern Star and missionary benefits. Later in life, she attended Bellefontaine Church of God. She enjoyed Springfield Church of God Camp Meeting events, worked with the Missionary Cottage and attended services. She loved her Lord and finally is home.



Mary is survived by her oldest daughter Beverley Rinaldi, son-in-law Rodney Brandt, sister-in-law JoAnn Theodore, granddaughters Christina Wright (Dean), Diana Rinaldi



Chambers (Fred), grandsons Curtis Brandt (Cheryl), Joe Brandt, A.J. Rinaldi (Dana), great-grandchildren Dean Isaac Wright (Sarah), Jared Wright (Caleigh), Kaylyn Wright, Leanna Rinaldi, Logan Rinaldi, Noah Brandt, Joy Brandt, Claire Brandt, Zane Brandt and two great-great-granddaughters, Haedyn Hinkle and Peyton Wright. Surviving also are many nieces and nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by husband Floyd Dever, daughter Winona Kay, and grandson Rodney Brandt as well as her parents.



A Celebration Remembrance for Mary will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at First Church of God, 1000 E.



Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH. Due to state COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at



shoffstallfuneralhome.com