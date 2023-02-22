DETTWILLER, Charles H.



Age 81, of Butler Twp., passed away February 17, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Ohio. He was born to Charles and Ruth (Duncan) Dettwiller on March 8, 1941, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Charles (Bud) graduated from Notre Dame High School and then attended The Ohio State University. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering which provided him a fulfilling and exciting career. He was an avid sports fan that never missed a Buckeye's or Bengal's game. When Charlie wasn't watching sporting events he could be found working in the garden or attending one of his grandkids sporting events. He was a member of the Precious Blood Catholic Church. Charlie is proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Dettwiller; and by his wife, Roseann Dettwiller. Charlie is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter, Angela Yvonne Grooms (David); son, Douglas Charles Dettwiller, and his children, Joseph (Vanessa), Dani, and Chelsea; son, Brad James Dettwiller (Missi), and their children, Brad, Jr., Chad and Jake; sisters, Judy Ratay, Bette Quesenbery, Jean Rolf, Cheryl Bowes, Margie Dettwiller (Dave); and by his extended family and many good friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Rev. Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Private inurnment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

