Detrick, Lawrence E. "Larry"



Lawrence E. "Larry" Detrick, 82, of Springfield, passed away May 27, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1941, in Springfield, the son of Cletus and Myrtle (Lovell) Detrick. Mr. Detrick was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting all kinds of things and spending time with his loving family. He was retired from Robbins and Myers and R & M Materials Handling. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, having just celebrated their anniversary on May 10; Barbara A. (Timmons) Detrick, three children; Gary (Lynette) Detrick, Anthony (Leslie) Detrick and Darlene (Morgan) McMul-len, eight grandchildren; Holly (Charlie) Rathel, Joshua (Julia) Detrick, Amber (Joel) Morris, Jacob Detrick, Caleb Detrick, Ashley (Steve) Butler, Kevin McMullen and Kyle McMullen, six great grandchildren; Christopher Rathel, Ryan Rathel, Scarlett Nixon, Laney Detrick, June Morris and Remi Morris, one brother; Bill (Shirley) Hall , one sis-ter; Kathy (Bert) Dailey and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers; Jim, Jack and Michael Detrick, one sister; Sandra Shope and his parents. Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Detrick with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



