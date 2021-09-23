DeTHOMAS, Anthony P. "Tony" PhD



Age 83, of Miamisburg, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. He was the loving



husband of 42 years to



Susan (Ridgway) DeThomas. Born in Bangor, PA, to Primo



and Victoria (Capazzola)



DeThomas. He was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 35 years as an



engineer.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; children, Vicki (Dan) Binkley of Arcanum, Dale (Sally) DeThomas of Bellbrook, Jodi (Jack) DeBiasio of Wimauma, FL, Mary (Rocky) DiDonna of West Chicago, IL, Dawn (Franz) Kirchner of Miamisburg; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved their Pappy, and brother, Isidore (Yvonne) DeThomas of



Rosetta, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Parello (2019); grandson, Anthony Parello (2018); and great-granddaughter, Hope Parello (2017).



Tony loved to travel and had an adventurous spirit traveling to every corner of the globe. He was constantly seeking knowledge on every topic, enjoyed people, and never met a stranger. When not traveling he was always tinkering with projects, gardening, and enjoying life with his family. Tony enjoyed life to the fullest and routinely had people laughing with his humor and wit. Tony was a kind, loving man who was a generous donor to many charities dear to his heart.



Funeral service 4 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town or St. Jude Children's



Hospital in Tony's memory.



Tony lived life to the fullest and now he is on his greatest adventure ever. You will be deeply missed by all, Tony (Dad and Pappy). We all love you.

