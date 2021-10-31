DePRIEST, William

DePRIEST, Jr., William



Calvin "Bill"



63, of Springfield, passed away October 27, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born December 12, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Irene Florence (Sellman) and William Calvin DePriest, Sr. Bill was a member of the Machinists Club and the Eagles. He enjoyed writing and singing his own songs, singing karaoke, playing guitar, and playing pool. Survivors include three children,



Teresa (David) Coy, Peggy DePriest, and Patricia DePriest; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dave (Glory) DePriest and Paul DePriest; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by great-grandson, Kaden Justin Payne; two brothers, Phillip and Ronald DePriest; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm



Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



