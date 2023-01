DENT, Michele Ann



Michele "Mikki" Ann Dent, age 67, of Kettering, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the lord on January 12, 2023, with her family by her side. Mikki was born on March 29, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of Fairmont East High School 1973. A visitation will be held on Saturday January 21, 2023, from 1-2 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio, with memorial service to follow at 2 pm. Visit their website for more information.