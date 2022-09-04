DENNIS, Wayne James



Age 81 of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away August 31, 2022, after a long illness. Wayne was born September 29, 1940, in Rochester, New York, to James and Elizabeth (Vance) Dennis. He began working for the Woolworth Company after high school and remained there for 12 years. During this time, he joined the Army Reserves. While working for Woolworth, he ran stores in Rochester and Buffalo, New York, as well as Cleveland, Hamilton and Sandusky, Ohio. Wayne met his future wife Susan, in Sandusky and they settled in Fairfield, Ohio. He later owned and operated the 19th Hole Bar in Hamilton Plaza. In his mid 40's, Wayne began his own business, Affordable Pest Control, a family owned business which continues today. Wayne enjoyed fishing, boating and spending lots of time on Lake Erie. His favorite sport was wrestling, which he participated in while in high school and all his sons wrestled in high school and college. His grandson followed in those footsteps. Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan; and children David, Darin (Lisa) of Hamilton, Chad (Holly) of Harrison; grandchildren, Ryan (Kayli) of Westerville, Keegan, Avery, Owen and Grayson Dennis of Harrison; sister, Barbara Cole of Rochester, New York; and several nieces and nephews. Wayne has requested no visitation or funeral services. The family would like to thank Glen Meadows Home and Bella Care Hospice for their loving care during his final days. Donations can be made to Bella Care Hospice, Blue Ash, Ohio. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

