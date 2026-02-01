Dennis Kelly

Kelly, Dennis R. "Denny"



KELLY, Dennis R. "Denny", 86, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. His family was present with him. He was born December 3, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio the son of John E. "Jack" and Helen (Kessler) Kelly. He worked as a master electrician at Navistar for 42 years. Denny was sent to Fort Wayne, IN by Navistar to help rebuild a plant there after it was destroyed by a tornado. He also taught electrical classes at Clark State University in Springfield. Denny was a longtime member at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a 45-year member of the IBEW. Denny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who put family above all else with his steady presence, integrity and quiet strength. He always placed the needs of his family above his own. He loved to laugh and tell dad jokes and found great joy spending time with those he loved. He was a generous and humble man who gave freely of his time and kindness, asking for nothing in return. As a child, he spent time in Northern Michigan on Higgins Lake swimming and boating with his parents and brothers. He loved it so much that Sue and him built a house there with their own hands for his family. He also loved to spend time in Florida near Lake Placid where he fished, gardened and enjoyed the friendship of his neighbors. Denny was an outdoorsman and athlete; he found joy in sports and was an accomplished water skier. He enjoyed hunting elk with his brothers and salmon and halibut fishing in Alaska. He was a lifelong learner with a deep curiosity about the world and spent time reading books, magazines and newspapers and watching informative shows and the news. He could build or fix just about anything and he never turned down someone who needed help. He did not know how to say no. He quietly helped others whenever he could, never seeking recognition. He believed in helping others simply because it was the right thing to do. Denny will truly be missed. His life made all who knew him better and leaves the world a better place. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn (Roller); four children, Debi & Monte Bost, Denise Dunn, Brian & Mary Kelly and Sean & Amy Kelly; two stepchildren, Jeff & Julie Scanlan and Brian & Angie Scanlan; 8 grandchildren, Kelly, Kaci, Chase, Jessica, Jacob, Chloe, Emma and Erica; 12 step grandchildren; three great grandchildren, Londyn, Aria, Uriah; 8 step great grandchildren; and many other special family members and friends. He was preceded in death by, his parents, his first wife, Cecilia Sue, his second wife, Sandy, stepdaughter, Lori Scanlan McDonald, brothers, Ed & Barb Kelly and Tim Kelly. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.



