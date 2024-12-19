Dennis, Gloria Jean
Gloria Jean Dennis, age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, December 13, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
