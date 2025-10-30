Dennis Coffield

Coffield, Dennis Michael "Dennie"



Dennis (Dennie) Michael Coffield, age 82, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on December 6, 1942 in Xenia, OH to the late George and Fairy (Wasson) Coffield.



Dennie is survived by his wife of 59 years: Mary Jo (Miller) Coffield; two children: Chris (Stephanie) Coffield of Springboro, and Amy (Brad) Burbage of Indianapolis, IN; two brothers: Thomas (Shari) Coffield of Rancho Mirage, CA, and Robert (Debbie) Coffield of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren: Will Coffield (Denver, CO), Meredith Coffield (Denver, CO), Caroline Burbage (Indianapolis, IN), and Allie Burbage (Indianapolis, IN); many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and longtime friends: Paul Storey, Moe Ankney, and Bob Fuller.



Dennie completed his undergraduate work at Wilmington College and received his master's degree in psychology from the University of Dayton. He was a teacher and School Psychologist before retiring as Director of Pupil Personnel after over 25 years of service at Troy City Schools. Dennie was an avid golfer and played in many tournaments, winning numerous individual and team events, including the husband and wife championship at the Troy Country Club. He was a former member of Troy Noon Optimist and Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He had a love of reading and was a devoted fan of the UD Flyers and the Cincinnati Reds.



Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Versiti Blood Center of Ohio at https://versiti.org/ways-to-give/financial-giving. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



