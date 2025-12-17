Denna Giust

Giust, Denna



Denna P. Giust (nee Phelan) passed away December 14, 2025 at the age of 76. She was the beloved wife of Louis, devoted mother of Andrea (Mike), Jason (Julianne), Aaron (Katie) and Michael, loving grandmother of Jillian, Lauren, Rebecca, Robert, Teddy, Emme, Mills and Juliette. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 20, 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary (7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255) where Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Family and friends are invited to join the family for lunch following the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.tpwhite.com



