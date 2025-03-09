Dempsey, Michael Timothy



beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2025. Born on November 13,1955 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Mike graduated from Archbishop Alter High School in 1974. He was employed at FC Industries, Inc. as a toolmaker for 35 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time as a driver for One Lincoln Park Retirement Center. An accomplished golfer, Mike was inducted into the City of Dayton Golf Hall of Fame in 2009. Public memorial/visitation will take place on Monday, March 10 from 4-7 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd. Kettering. A private interment service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be directed to the Alter High School Boys Golf Program, 940 East David Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45429. For full remembrance, please visit www.Routsong.com



