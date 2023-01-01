DEMPSEY, Janie

DEMPSEY (McManious), Janie Kathleen



Passed away December 26, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. She was born on April 19, 1952, to Floyd James and Geneva (O'Connor) Dempsey in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Betty (Jim) Sizemore; her sister Dorothy (Tom) Liette; and her brother Floyd Dempsey.



She is survived by her sister Penny (Dale) Mitchell; their son Brock (Laura) Mitchell; their children Braelynn and Aspen; and their other son Corey Mitchell. She is also survived by Betty's family - their son David (Elizabeth) Sizemore and David's son Harrison Sizemore; their other son Edward (Kathy) Sizemore; Kathy's daughter Sierra (Austin) and their sons Hudson and Wyatt; her sister Dorothy's family - their daughter Joy (George) Doviak; their children Andrew, Olivia, Adam, Caroline; their other son Matthew (Carli) Liette; their children Zachary, Annalyn, Addison, and Xavier; her brother Floyd's son Shawn Dempsey and daughter Jill (Mark) Dempsey-Thomas; and her children Ricky, Olivia, Wyatt, and Tyler. The family asks memorial contributions be made in Janie's name to the Wounded Warriors. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

