Demetrion, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Demetrion, John

John Demetrion, 87, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 25th, 2024. He was born on January 22nd, 1937, in Middletown, Ohio to Tom and Susie Demetrion. John served in the Air Force and then began working for Armco. He is survived by his Long-time Friend and Caregiver, Valerie Williams, cousins, Kiki and Jim J. Demetrion, dear friends, Maria & Dimitri Ververis, and a self-appointed granddaughter, Elena Young. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James T. Demetrion. There will be a visitation on Monday, March 4th, 2024, at STS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH, 45044, 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Elzey, Janice
2
Hancock, Joyce
3
Hughes, Edith
4
Okruhlica, Maureen
5
Holmes, James
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top